UKIP general secretary Paul Oakley has likened his party's fortunes to the Black Death.

He told Nick Robinson on Radio 4's Today programme "think of the Black Death in the Middle Ages, it comes along, causes destruction and then it goes dormant - and that's exactly what we are going to do".

He insisted it is not over for the party even though UKIP is close to losing nearly all of the council seats it won in England in 2014.