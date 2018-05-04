Perry accuses McDonnell of 'failing'
Local elections 2018: Claire Perry accuses John McDonnell of 'failing'

Business minister clashes with the shadow chancellor as he predicts a 'good night for Labour' despite the party failing to take targets such as Swindon, Amber Valley and Walsall.

Local election results are being declared across England as counting continues up and down the country.

