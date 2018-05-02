MPs raise bullying claims with Bercow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MPs raise bullying claims with Bercow

Speaker John Bercow has been asked in the Commons about accusations of bullying made by his former private secretary.

Raising a point of order, the Conservative chair of the Equalities Committee, Maria Miller, asked Mr Bercow about non-disclosure agreements and whether he would make a personal statement about the allegations.

Another Conservative MP, Julian Lewis, spoke up in support of the Speaker.

Mr Bercow said he had a "superb team of dedicated, effective and long-serving staff" and that no current or former staff were barred from speaking out to an inquiry taking place into bullying and harassment.

  • 02 May 2018