May suggests Corbyn goes to Clapham

PMQs: Corbyn and May on council services and tax levels
In their final exchanges ahead of Thursday's local elections, Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May attacked the record of their rivals over local government services and charges.
After the Labour leader said people "pay more and get less" with the Tories, the prime minister suggested he visited a south London road where half the road pay more for services under a Labour council, than their neighbours who have a Conservative-controlled authority.
02 May 2018