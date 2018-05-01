Can the Lords stop Brexit?

Media player
House of Lords plays havoc with Brexit bill
The EU Withdrawal Bill is having a difficult birth.
The government is going through a string of defeats in the House of Lords, as peers try to make amendments to the legislation.
But how far can the Lords really go? BBC Parliament's Esther Webber explains.
01 May 2018
