Bercow accused of bullying staff member
John Bercow accused of bullying private secretary

Angus Sinclair, John Bercow's former private secretary, has accused the Speaker of bullying.

Mr Sinclair told Newsnight the bullying included angry outbursts, obscene language and mimicry.

John Bercow denies the allegations.

  • 01 May 2018
