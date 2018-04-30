Thornberry: Tories have grown 'complacent'

Video

Local elections are taking place in many parts of England this Thursday. The last time these seats were contested - in 2014 - Labour performed well and so have a lot of seats to defend.

Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson spoke to shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry in the London borough of Wandsworth - which is being targeted by Labour in a bid to take control for the first time in 40 years.

