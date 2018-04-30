Media player
DUP leader: Brexit negotiations have 'become aggressive'
Arlene Foster has accused the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, of not understanding the unionist position in Northern Ireland.
The Irish border issue continues to be an obstacle in the negotiations and Mr Barnier is visiting business leaders on both sides of the border over the next two days to discuss the potential impact of Brexit.
30 Apr 2018
