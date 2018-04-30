Media player
Amber Rudd: Why has the home secretary resigned?
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned, saying she "inadvertently misled" MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants.
Ms Rudd, who was due to make a Commons statement, was under pressure to quit over the Windrush scandal.
She faced criticism over the existence of Home Office removals targets and her knowledge of them.
30 Apr 2018
