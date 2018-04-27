Video
Question Time: Should there be amnesty for illegal immigrants?
Minister Matt Hancock and Labour's Diane Abbott say they disagree with a suggestion that illegal immigrants who have been in the UK for ten years should be granted an amnesty.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is reported to have raised the proposal in cabinet, for Commonwealth citizens with no criminal record.
Shadow Home Secretary Ms Abbott said it was important not to confuse the issues of illegal immigration and the Windrush scandal.
