Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Minister rejects calls for register of holiday lets
Conservative minister Lord Young said the government supported the "sharing economy", as he rejected a call for councils to draw up registers of short term holiday lets, amid concerns about the lack of regulation of people who let out rooms and property.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43910661/minister-rejects-calls-for-register-of-holiday-letsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window