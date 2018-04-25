Rudd's 'regret' over Windrush problem
The home secretary told the Commons Home Affairs Committee that she had known about problems faced by the Windrush generation for months, but had been unaware it was "systemic".

She said officials were still checking how many people had been detained over their supposed immigration status.

