Could the Windrush scandal, or the changes to immigration rules in what became known as the "hostile environment" policy, hit the Conservative Party's chances of getting elected in areas where there are large numbers of ethnic minority voters?

Lord Cooper, David Cameron's director of strategy when he was prime minister, played down the prominence of the "hostile environment" phrase in the last government.

But he told Radio 4's World at One that unless the party "significantly increases its support among non-white voters... the pace at which the country is becoming more ethnically diverse will overtake it".