Should Welsh language get legal protection?

Language should get the same protection in law as race or religion according to Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, after a Sunday Times article by columnist Rod Liddle mocked the Welsh language.

Liz Saville Roberts said the Welsh were "constantly being told there is something inferior, something jokey about their language" and that had an effect on people.

James Delingpole defended his fellow columnist, but said he was a "very naughty boy", and described the article as "gentle, almost affectionate teasing", in a Daily Politics debate.

