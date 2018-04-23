Why is a council giving out virtual assistants?

Video

As many councils struggle with budget issues to deliver services such as social care, new technology is being used in one trial area.

Hampshire County Council has given out 50 voice-activated virtual assistants to see if they can take on some of the work.

Daily and Sunday Politics reporter Hannah Bewley found out how it was helping one couple.

