Video

As the government threatens social media companies with new laws to protect children, one minister has told the BBC's Pienaar's Politics that she locks her daughter's phone in a box to restrict screen time.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, told the programme: "I'm known as the phone jailer in our household...I think the best method is physically locking it away."

Ms Truss said while the social media companies had some responsibility to enforce age limits, it was also the responsibility of parents to look at what their children are doing.