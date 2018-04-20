Art made from a load of old rubbish

Video

The UK government is looking at banning plastic straws and cotton buds, adding to the existing ban on micro beads and charges for plastic bags.

Dan Webb has spent the year turning his rubbish into art, and he told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about the project, while Matt Kilcoyne from the Adam Smith Institute free market think tank, said it was a "high-handed ban designed to get headlines".

