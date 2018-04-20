A county of picturesque poverty?

Somerset County Council funding problems
A month after Northamptonshire County Council declared itself effectively bankrupt, other councils are showing similar signs of financial stress.
Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson spoke to some Somerset residents who explain how some services are under threat as councillors have to meet savings targets.
