Windrush migrants 'deserve compensation'

Minister Liz Truss has told BBC Question Time the government will "look sympathetically" at compensation requests from Windrush migrants.

She said people "deserved to be properly compensated" for financial losses suffered - giving the example of a man who had lost his job as a teaching assistant "as a result of actions by the government".

"We do think that those people do deserve to be properly compensated for the losses they have suffered," the chief secretary to the Treasury said.