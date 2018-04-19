Youths of today review Rivers of Blood speech

Video

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Enoch Powell's Rivers of Blood speech, given to an audience of Conservative party activists, where he warned civil unrest as a result of immigration.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looked at the legacy of 1958 speech with poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who grew up in Birmingham where the speech was given, and students from Wolverhampton, which was represented in the Commons by the Conservative MP.

