Minister's apology for 'momentary lapse'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani apologises for 'momentary lapse'

Transport minister Nusrat Ghani was embarrassed in the Commons after not realising a question was for her.

The Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex, had to be prompted to respond to Labour's transport spokesman's question.

She admitted suffering a "momentary lapse... I do apologise hugely, Mr Speaker".

Andy McDonald then rattled out the question again.

  • 19 Apr 2018