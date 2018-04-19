Minister's apology for 'momentary lapse'

Media player
Transport minister Nusrat Ghani apologises for 'momentary lapse'
Transport minister Nusrat Ghani was embarrassed in the Commons after not realising a question was for her.
The Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex, had to be prompted to respond to Labour's transport spokesman's question.
She admitted suffering a "momentary lapse... I do apologise hugely, Mr Speaker".
Andy McDonald then rattled out the question again.
19 Apr 2018
