What happened to Albert's hospital treatment?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on cancer care for Albert Thompson

Jeremy Corbyn claimed Theresa May "brushed off" his question last month about NHS care for Albert Thompson, as he again raised the case saying the cancer patient needed, and was entitled to, treatment.

Theresa May said the Home Office had looked into his case and Mr Thompson would receive the treatment.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 18 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'Callous' PM and Labour anti-Semitism claims