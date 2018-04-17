Media player
Labour's Berger given standing ovation after anti-Semitism speech
Labour's Luciana Berger is applauded by MPs after she talks about her personal experience of anti-Semitism during a parliamentary debate and calls for her party to act.
17 Apr 2018
