PM's Windrush apology to Caribbean leaders
Theresa May told Caribbean leaders she was "genuinely sorry" about the anxiety caused to the Windrush generation and their families about their futures in the UK.

Speaking at a meeting in Downing Street, she said the questions over this "unique" group's immigration status were "no fault of their own" and she said she was determined to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

  • 17 Apr 2018