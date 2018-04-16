MP's scathing Windrush deportation speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Lammy lambastes government over Windrush deportations
The Labour MP David Lammy has strongly attacked the government over the treatment of Windrush generation immigrants.
Mr Lammy said it was a "day of national shame" and called on Home Secretary Amber Rudd to apologise for the threat of deportation facing some people who arrived from the Commonwealth as children.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43789247/david-lammy-lambastes-government-over-windrush-deportationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window