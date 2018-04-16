Minister: We have made some mistakes

Windrush detentions: Immigration minister Caroline Nokes
The Home Office has admitted making mistakes over handling immigration issues for people from the West Indies who settled in the UK.
Immigration minister Caroline Nokes said they were were invited to rebuild post-war Britain and it has a duty to "regularise" their status.
She told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "We have made some mistakes, which we cannot continue to make."
