Chakrabarti: No 'convincing evidence' for Syria strike
Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti says the government did not meet its own tests for launching an airstrike in Syria over the weekend.
She told the Today programme: "I don't think the government can demonstrate convincing evidence and a general acceptance by the international community that they had to act in the way they did a few days ago."
16 Apr 2018
