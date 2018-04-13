Video

There were clashes on Question Time over the issue of parliamentary authorisation for any UK military action in Syria.

Cabinet ministers agreed "on the need to take action" in Syria after a meeting on Thursday evening, Downing Street has said. But no details of possible UK involvement in any military action have been given.

Members of the Question Time panel included Jo Johnson, Conservative MP, investment fund manager Nicola Horlick and Jonathan Freedland, journalist and author.