Video
Ken Clarke: MPs must get vote on Syria
Former Conservative Chancellor Ken Clarke says any military action against the Syrian government should require Parliamentary approval.
The veteran MP told BBC Radio 4's The World at One the government should not "wave aside accountability to Parliament" because it is "inconvenient".
He added that he would support a "proportionate, well-targeted attack" in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack - because otherwise President Assad will "keep trying his hand".
-
12 Apr 2018