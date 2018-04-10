Gardiner criticises Labour Brexit policy
Recording of Barry Gardiner rubbishing Labour Brexit test

A key Labour Brexit policy has been criticised by the shadow international trade secretary, when he spoke at a think-tank in Brussels.

This recording, obtained by the BBC, reveals Barry Gardiner used colourful language when speaking about the pledge to secure the exact same benefits as the single market after Brexit.

  • 10 Apr 2018
