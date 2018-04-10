Difficulties of military intervention
Tony Blair says Syria intervention decision "difficult"

Assad is winning the conflict in Syria because he has "backers" who are more willing to "commit" than the West, says former Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Speaking on Today, he said there are difficulties in intervening but not doing so would give "carte blanche" to Assad.

