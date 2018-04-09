Rudd denies police cuts caused crime wave
London violence not caused by police cuts says Rudd

The Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, has denied that cuts to police numbers have led to a rise in violent crime in the capital.

She told the Today programme she hadn't seen the leaked Home Office document which links rise in violent crime to falling police numbers but that talking about police numbers is doing a "disservice" to victims of violent crime.

