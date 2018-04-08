'I want a democratic mandate for Brexit'

Video

A former employee of Cambridge Analytica, who claims the firm used the personal data of Facebook users improperly, has called for assurances that the Brexit vote was made "fairly".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Chris Wylie said the British vote to leave the EU needed "a democratic mandate".

Facebook has suspended the Canadian data company Aggregate IQ, which worked for the Vote Leave campaign during the EU referendum.

The social network says it is looking into whether the firm had links with Cambridge Analytica, which is being investigated over the data misuse claims. Aggregate IQ says it is not part of Cambridge Analytica and both companies deny wrongdoing.

Cheating may have swayed Brexit poll - Christopher Wylie