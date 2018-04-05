Greens launch local election campaign

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greens: People are sick of 'cosy councils'
The Green Party launched its local election campaign by saying there was no seat they could not win. Co-leader Jonathan Bartley said people were "sick to the back teeth" of "one-party" councils.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window