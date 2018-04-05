London stabbings: 'Mayor has yet to visit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London stabbings: David Lammy says Sadiq Khan is yet to visit

David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham, has said he has received "no phone call" or visits from either Home Secretary Amber Rudd or London Mayor Sadiq Khan, after four people were killed in his constituency.

Mr Lammy told the Today programme a "political consensus" with all agencies involved could solve the rise in gang violence.

  • 05 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Looking behind London's murder statistics