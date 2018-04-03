Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: 'I listened to young Jewish people'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn defends his decision to attend a Jewdas dinner, saying he had spoken mainly to young Jewish people there about their experiences of anti-Semitism.
03 Apr 2018
