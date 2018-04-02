BBC seeks to improve on air gender balance
Video

BBC project seeks a 50:50 gender split of on air experts

Here, the BBC outlines its 50:50 challenge which seeks to ensure that there are an equal number of male and female expert contributors on its news, current affairs and topical programmes.

The corporation has said it will report back in one year on progress towards this goal.

