BBC seeks to improve on air gender balance

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC project seeks a 50:50 gender split of on air experts
Here, the BBC outlines its 50:50 challenge which seeks to ensure that there are an equal number of male and female expert contributors on its news, current affairs and topical programmes.
The corporation has said it will report back in one year on progress towards this goal.
-
02 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43615051/bbc-project-seeks-a-5050-gender-split-of-on-air-expertsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window