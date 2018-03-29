Should the UK ban the sale of fur?
A petition to ban the sale of animal fur in the UK has reached more than 100,000 signatures, triggering a debate on the issue in Parliament on 4 June.

Fur farming has been banned in Britain since 2003 but it is still legal to import fur from other countries to be sold in the UK.

The BBC's Nick Raikes talks to both sides in the debate.

