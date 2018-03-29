Video

The former chairman of the Parole Board, Nick Hardwick, has said the Ministry of Justice should share the blame for mistakes made in the Worboys case.

The Parole Board initially decided to release serial rapist John Worboys but the decision was quashed by the High Court.

The High Court said the Parole Board did not take into account the dozens of alleged offences that Worboys was not prosecuted for but Mr Hardwick told the Today programme that the MoJ did not give sufficient information to them.