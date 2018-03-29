Video

John McDonnell has said Christine Shawcroft "rightly resigned" from heading Labour's disciplinary panel at the request of Jeremy Corbyn after it emerged that she had called for the reinstatement of Alan Bull, who has been accused of Holocaust denial.

The shadow chancellor told the Today programme Labour will "kick out" anyone who perpetrates anti-Semitism and it will be dealt with "firmly and severely". He said that Labour will "eradicate" anti-Semitism from the party.

Mr Bull told the BBC that he shared the article, which claimed the Holocaust was a "hoax", with friends without comment - but said he did not agree with its content.