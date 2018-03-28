UK/EU hard border 'could take years'

Media player
PMQs: Clarke and May on post-Brexit EU-UK border arrangements
Ken Clarke suggested there would not be time to train enough customs staff and build the infrastructure for a hard border at British ports before Brexit.
Theresa May said the government was working to ensure future trading would be tariff-free and as "frictionless as possible".
28 Mar 2018
