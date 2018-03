Video

Allegations about Cambridge Analytica show "there's something rotten in the state of our democracy" says the Green Party co-leader, who added the UK's electoral law was "woefully inadequate".

Theresa May said the revelations about use of data were "concerning" and that people "should be able to have confidence in how their personal data is being used".

The Speaker intervened to make sure the Green MP was heard at PMQs.

