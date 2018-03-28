PM: Bullying and harassment on social media
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on mental health care for children

One issue putting increasing pressure on the mental health of young people today was the use of social media and the "bullying and harassment" they get, said the prime minister.

She was responding to Jeremy Corbyn who asked about the staffing and resources to help children and young people with problems.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 28 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn challenges May on mental health spending