Corbyn challenges May on mental health spending

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn asks May about mental health spending
Funding for mental health is "insufficient”, leaving a crisis to be dealt with by police, friends, and neighbours, said Jeremy Corbyn.
Theresa May replied the government was "increasing the services" made available to children and young people”.Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict
-
28 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window