Speaker John Bercow accuses Boris Johnson of sexism
Speaker John Bercow accused the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of being sexist for referring to shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry as Lady Nugee because of her husband's title.
Ms Thornberry is married to Sir Christopher Nugee but chooses to use her maiden name.
The speaker's intervention drew a Commons protocol-breaking round of applause from some MPs.
Mr Johnson subsequently apologised for his "inadvertent sexism".
27 Mar 2018
