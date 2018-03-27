Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salisbury: Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid says West united
The president of Estonia has insisted Western unity will not be broken as EU states expel Russian diplomats in response to the attack in Salisbury.
She told the Today programme appropriate means of communication can still be found but that no one now knows what "the rules" are after the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-43554645/salisbury-estonian-president-kersti-kaljulaid-says-west-unitedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window