Has Corbyn tackled anti-Semitism in Labour?

Video
Daily Politics guests debate whether Jeremy Corbyn has tackled anti-Semitism
Jewish groups have accused Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism.
Speaking on the BBC’s Daily Politics, Simon Johnson of the Jewish Leadership Council said the Labour leader's "world view" meant that "he can't recognise where anti-Semitism exists".
But Jenny Manson of the Jewish Voice for Labour defended Mr Corbyn, saying he had taken "enormously strong action" to deal with the issue in his party.
26 Mar 2018