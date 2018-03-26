Has Corbyn tackled anti-Semitism in Labour?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Daily Politics guests debate whether Jeremy Corbyn has tackled anti-Semitism

Jewish groups have accused Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism.

Speaking on the BBC’s Daily Politics, Simon Johnson of the Jewish Leadership Council said the Labour leader's "world view" meant that "he can't recognise where anti-Semitism exists".

But Jenny Manson of the Jewish Voice for Labour defended Mr Corbyn, saying he had taken "enormously strong action" to deal with the issue in his party.

  • 26 Mar 2018