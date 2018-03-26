How should we pay for the NHS?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How should we pay for the NHS?

One option suggested for funding the NHS in the long term is putting in place a dedicated tax to cover its costs.

On the BBC's Daily Politics, Conservative MP and chair of the House of Commons Health Committee Dr Sarah Wollaston debated whether this would be a good idea with Alex Wild of the TaxPayers' Alliance .

  • 26 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Has Corbyn tackled anti-Semitism in Labour?