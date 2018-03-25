Video

The journalist who carried out an investigation that links the Vote Leave campaign with Cambridge Analytica - the firm embroiled in a storm over claims it exploited the data of Facebook users - has been accused of looking for a conspiracy where there wasn't one.

Observer journalist Carole Cadwalladr, explaining her investigation on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, faced a claim by Brexit-supporting journalist and commentator Isabel Oakeshott that the paper was "chasing unicorns".

Cadwalladr said another company used for digital campaigning by Vote Leave - Aggregate IQ - was set up by the same people as CA and was "categorically linked".

Vote Leave chief Dominic Cummings has denied any links between his campaign and Cambridge Analytica.