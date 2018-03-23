Media player
'Time to shine a light' on pay gap
Employers face a looming deadline to provide information on the gap between the pay of their male and female staff.
On the BBC's Daily Politics, Rebecca Hilsenrath of the Equality Commission said the rules aimed to "shine a light" on "conscious and unconscious bias" in the workplace.
Sophie Jarvis, of the Entrepreneurs Network, said she backed female role models, rather than formal quotas, to bridge the gap.
23 Mar 2018
